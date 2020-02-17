Ayanda Kanana, a chartered accountant, takes the helm at the Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa, effective from March 1.

Johannesburg - The Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa said on Monday it had appointed Ayanda Kanana as chief executive officer with effect from March 1. Kanana, a qualified chartered accountant with in-depth knowledge of the agriculture sector, is currently CEO of the Johannesburg Fresh Produce Market and chairman of the audit and risk committee for the East London Industrial Development Zone.

He was selected as the public sector CEO of the year for 2019 by the Association for the Advancement of Black Accountants of Southern Africa (ABASA).

"Ayanda is passionate about agriculture, in particular the development of emerging farmers," the Land Bank board said on Monday in its announcement of Kanana's appointment.

Established as a development institution in 1912 by South Africa's then government, the Land Bank's mandate is to provide finance for emerging farmers in pursuit of the equitable ownership of land and removing the legacy of past racial and gender discrimination in the sector.