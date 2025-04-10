Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaGovernment At WorkEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaGovernment At WorkEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, April 10, 2025

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Beach closures in eThekwini: What you need to know for the Easter long weekend

The City says it still has to test water from three closed beaches

The City says it still has to test water from three closed beaches

Image by: Doctor Ngcobo

Published 1h ago

Share

While the eThekwini Municipality has confirmed the closure of three beaches, it might be too early to assume these beaches will remain closed over the upcoming Eastern weekend.

According to reports, Laguna Beach, Doonside Beach and Winklespruit Beach are closed to bathers.

However, responding to IOL, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the City cannot confirm any beach closures for the long weekend - at this stage.

"Water quality tests will be conducted again next week, and the results will determine whether the water at any of the beaches meets the required safety standards for public use.

"At this time, the City cannot confirm any beach closures for the Easter long weekend," Sisilana said. 

A list of which Durban beaches are open for swimming

Open for swimming

Point Beach

Bronze Beach

uMhlanga Main

Umgababa

Toti Main

Pipeline Beach

uShaka Beach

Addington Beach

Country Club Beach

North Beach

Bay of Plenty

South Beach

Thekwini Beach

Anstey's Beach

Wedge Beach

Mdloti Main

Westbrook

Battery Beach

Reunion

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. 

[email protected]

IOL 

Related Topics:

durbanbeachkwazulu natalethekwini municipality