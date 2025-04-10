Beach closures in eThekwini: What you need to know for the Easter long weekend

While the eThekwini Municipality has confirmed the closure of three beaches, it might be too early to assume these beaches will remain closed over the upcoming Eastern weekend.
According to reports, Laguna Beach, Doonside Beach and Winklespruit Beach are closed to bathers.
However, responding to IOL, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the City cannot confirm any beach closures for the long weekend - at this stage.
"Water quality tests will be conducted again next week, and the results will determine whether the water at any of the beaches meets the required safety standards for public use.
"At this time, the City cannot confirm any beach closures for the Easter long weekend," Sisilana said.
Open for swimming
Point Beach
Bronze Beach
uMhlanga Main
Umgababa
Toti Main
Pipeline Beach
uShaka Beach
Addington Beach
Country Club Beach
North Beach
Bay of Plenty
South Beach
Thekwini Beach
Anstey's Beach
Wedge Beach
Mdloti Main
Westbrook
Battery Beach
Reunion
