Best birthday present ever for 99-year-old: a wheel chair and a personal visit by Gift of the Givers’ director Imtiaz Sooliman

Durban - A 99-year-old Western Cape woman’s birthday celebrations were made extra special when she received a wheelchair from humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers. Sarah Mathews who is from Walmer Estate turned 99 today.

According to GOTG project manager Ali Sablay, Mathews became wheelchair dependant more than a year ago. “When she had to attend doctor visits it was stressful for her family as they had to borrow a wheelchair.” Sablay said the gift was a total surprise for Sarah.

“She was absolutely shocked when she saw us arriving with a wheelchair because that was her birthday wish. “In addition to that she had always seen Dr Imtiaz Sooliman on television and seeing him arriving at her home to personally deliver a birthday gift to her was a dream come true for her.” Mathews daughter Ruth said her mom’s overall health was good for her age.

“Her secret to longevity is eating healthy, walking every day, and serving those around her.” Ruth expressed her gratitude to Gift of the Givers. “It was an honour to have Dr Sooliman and his team hand over the wheelchair to my mom. The work the organisation does is important and so appreciated.”

