Cape Town - Here are ANA editorial cartoonist Bethuel Mangena's top picks of the cartoons he produced in 2018. "This year we witnessed the fall of Zuma as well as the birth of Thuma Mina. However, the VBS bank heist is by far the biggest story of the year," says Mangena.

"Due to this rampant looting, the lives of poor people were affected and many will have a dark Christmas while the corrupt men and men who caused their misery will be roaming the streets free and having a great time."

Mangena's work appears on IOL's Facebook and Twitter accounts and in The Star, Pretoria News and other Independent Media newspapers nearly every week day.

"One of the cartoons I enjoyed drawing this year was of (COPE leader Mosiuoa) Lekota sitting at the back of a bakkie while his baas is in front with his dog. It was also very sad to see one of the most respected freedom fighters protecting the rights of those who have stolen and oppressed his people. This is one of the depictions I've learned to live with as I used to witness that oppression while growing up," Mangena says.

"The two sad cartoons that I have drawn are the Femicide cartoon and the passing of the Mother of Nation Winnie Madikizela Mandela."