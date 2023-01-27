Better Lifestyle: Moët & Chandon is R400 cheaper in SA, Checkers reminds UK and Aussie expats

Durban - Despite having no stores abroad, Checkers said it had advertised in overseas newspapers to remind expats that South Africa was a great place to live in. In a statement the retail giant said it ran two advertisements this week in newspapers in the UK and Australia.

The first advert was placed in the The London Evening Standard and other in The Sydney Herald and highlighted its value offering. "We want to remind the many South Africans living in both the United Kingdom and Australia, that our country is a great place to live, and Checkers makes living here even better,” said Mike Middleton, chief marketing officer for Checkers. “Checkers is the country’s number one value supermarket focused on saving customers money on their daily groceries – and that extends to premium food and non-food categories,” added Middleton.

He said when it comes to good food and wine, the grass is certainly not greener on the other side of the ocean. The adverts show exactly how much cheaper it is to buy products like Moët & Chandon, Coca-Cola, matured rump steak and laundry capsules at Checkers versus stores such as Marks & Spencer, Tesco and Waitrose in England as well as Coles, Aldi, and Woolworths in Australia. Checkers said for example, a bottle of Moët & Chandon costs R408 less than at Woolworths in Australia and R288 less than at M&S in England.

They added that South Africans had saved a combined R2.7 billion on their grocery bills through the retailer’s Xtra Savings programme between July to December 2022. “Checkers doesn’t just sell groceries”, says Middleton of the adverts. “We are selling a better lifestyle”. IOL