Big R51m Powerball jackpots up for grabs tonight

Durban - The combined Powerball jackpots for Friday night’s draw is an estimated R51 million. Ithuba said the PowerBall jackpot is an estimated R31 million and PowerBall Plus, an estimated R20 million.

CEO of Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza, urged players to purchase their tickets “without delay” via banking apps or the National Lottery retailer. “We would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge all our players who continue to play the National Lottery games, and congratulate all our multi-millionaires to-date.”

Winners who receive winnings of R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling and financial advice from professional psychologists at no additional cost. Some of the recent winners included a resident of Florida, Johannesburg, who bagged a whopping R126 million Powerball jackpot from the May 20 draw.

The woman told Ithuba: “We plan to keep a very low profile, with our feet on the ground. My partner and I are very conservative people, we are not splashy big spenders, so there will be no Ferraris.” An in another win, an unemployed woman from the Western Cape won R31 473 151 in the Lotto Plus 1 draw. The woman spent R40 on her ticket and opted to select her numbers manually.

