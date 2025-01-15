Billy Monama’s Back to the Future concert celebrates 30 years of democracy

Soweto Theatre is bracing for a musical extravaganza this February as leading South African jazz guitarist, Billy Monama, prepares to take the stage for his much-anticipated concert, Back to the Future. This year’s edition, taking place on Saturday, February 8, will not only showcase Monama’s extraordinary talent but also celebrate the rich tapestry of South Africa’s musical legacy, marking a significant milestone — 30 years of democracy.

Supported by the National Arts Council, the concert will encapsulate a powerful narrative of a nation through music. The fourth edition of this annual event is set against the theme: Back to the Future: The 30 Years of SA Democracy, reflecting a journey that intertwines the historical rhythms of South Africa with Monama’s own 28-year artistic voyage. “This is more than just a concert; it’s a powerful journey through three decades of democracy, told through the universal language of music,” Monama expressed, underscoring the concert’s deeper purpose of connection and hope.

Back to the Future has evolved into one of South Africa’s most treasured cultural events, known for its masterful blend of music, storytelling, and art. Curated and directed by Monama himself, this edition is poised to be particularly special, serving not just as a celebration, but as a reflection on the nation’s evolving identity. The concert is meticulously crafted into eight compelling segments, including:

Genesis: Exploring the roots of South African music, Black Consciousness: Showcasing music’s role in liberation, Tribute to the Masters: Honouring legendary musicians as well as

Tribute to South African Women: Celebrating women who have enriched the nation’s soundscape. The line-up promises spellbinding performances from the extraordinary Moneoa, renowned for her soulful melodies, and the captivating Zama Jobe, who will join Monama on stage. Together, they are set to deliver a genre-defying experience that spans jazz, kwaito, Afrosoul, and Afro-jazz, ensuring an evening that resonates with diversity and vibrancy.