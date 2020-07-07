Body of a man recovered from a car found submerged in Hartbeespoort Dam

Durban - The body of a man was recovered from inside a vehicle that was found submerged in Hartbeespoort Dam on Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the Strategic Response and Rescue Unit were called to the scene after people reported having seen a vehicle submerged in the water, between the Snake Park and Hartbeespoort Dam bridge after midday.

Arthur Crewe, NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam station commander, said officers were at the dam in a rescue craft at the time and went to the area as pointed out by onlookers.

"A call out activation was posted for NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam duty crew and additional SRU members to respond. Police were also notified as well as officials from the Hartbeespoort Emergency Medical Services. On arrival on the scene a vehicle was found submerged in the water," he said.

Crewe said NSRI and SRU rescue swimmers entered the water and a safety line was attached to the submerged vehicle from a towing services' vehicle.