Body of missing seven-year-old boy found in the river in KZN

The body of a missing seven-year-old boy, Sqalo Phumelela Ntlooa was located in a river in Cato Manor, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday afternoon. Ntlooa, a grade two pupil at Nsimbini Primary School, had been missing since Sunday evening after he went hunting in the Cato Manor Forest with three friends and a pack of dogs.

Emergency services initially began their search Monday morning, deploying a helicopter operated by Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) to scour the area. The search team laboured for approximately over three hours, hoping to find the young boy safe. The search took a significant turn when the boy's clothing was discovered on the banks of the river, raising concerns about his safety. RUSA's pilot and crew members intensified their search along the waterway, leading them to a plunge pool that appeared to be a potential drowning site. Tragically, it was shortly thereafter that his body was located at the bottom of the pool by a local community member.

Members of the Cato Manor South African Police Service (SAPS) were present at the scene, providing support and conducting investigations surrounding the tragic incident. As the investigation continues, the local authorities urge parents to keep a close eye on their children, especially in natural environments where there are hidden dangers. In another incident in January, Free State police arrested two people in connection with the murder of 10-year-old Hlonolofatso Mokoena.