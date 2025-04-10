Bodyguard shot in official vehicle: Questions mount over Emfuleni mayor's 3am activities

POLICE are investigating a case of attempted murder after one of the bodyguards of Emfuleni mayor Sipho Radebe was shot and injured in the early hours of a January morning in his council-owned BMW X3. A case of attempted murder was opened at the Evaton police station after the bodyguard, 49, whose name is known to Independent Media, was left with two bullet wounds in his left bicep.

According to the incident report, Radebe, his executive assistant, and another VIP protector were in Small Farms on Friday, January 10, in the evening, and in the early hours of the morning, the mayor was left behind. Five minutes later, Radebe “came with a lady by the name of … and asked them to drop her in the next street because it was already late”, the complainant in the matter told the police. “The very same morning at about 03.15am, they were at … Street near …’s place when he heard a gunshot and he took cover and ordered the mayor and other occupants to take cover,” the complainant explained.

The man told police he drew his firearm and looked around but could not see any person. In the report, the complainant stated that as the driver drove off, he realised that he had been shot in his left bicep and was taken to a local hospital for medical attention. The man also noticed that the windscreen of the mayoral vehicle had a bullet hole as well as two wounds on his left bicep, according to the incident report.

The council-owned BMW X3 with a bullet hole in the windscreen. undefined Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said an attempted murder case was opened for further investigations and there are currently no suspects. Radebe has not responded to requests for comment on the incident. DA Gauteng member of the provincial legislature and Emfuleni North constituency head Kingsol Chabalala said it was unacceptable for the mayor to misuse state resources – the vehicles and the VIP protection are meant to ensure his safety, however, there are limitations.

“We question where was he going or coming from during that time of the night. What is also worrying is the allegations that there was a passenger in the car who is not even in the employ of the municipality,” he said. Chabalala also asked: “Why was the incident not reported by Emfuleni and what is the mayor hiding?” He added that the DA would demand answers and will be tabling questions to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Jacob Mamabolo in the Gauteng provincial legislature to ascertain the details of the incident and whether there is any wrongdoing from the mayor’s side.