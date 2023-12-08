Bolt introduces selfie safety system to protect drivers

e-Hailing service provider Bolt has introduced a new system to its platform that could increase the level of safety for its drivers through a selfie and identification document verification test. First time riders on the app will be required to upload a clear picture of themselves or a selfie where their face is clearly displayed to confirm their identity.

New users on the platform will also have to upload their identification document (ID) to authenticate their details before using the service. Bolt said the validation process takes a couple of minutes, and riders only have to take a selfie the first time they place an order. The new feature will be tested in South Africa, and requires the latest version of the app to use.

Takura Malaba, Bolt’s Regional Manager, East and Southern Africa said safety has been one of their biggest focus points in terms of development of the platform. “At Bolt, we know from our 150M+ customers and network of 3.5 million fleet, driver and courier partners that feeling safe is a critical part of a high-quality ride-hailing experience. That’s why safety is our top priority, and rider verification is the newest feature we’re testing dedicated to upgrading driver safety. “It’s part of our ongoing investment in new products, features, and our dedicated in-house specially trained safety team, to ensure that we can continue to improve the safety ecosystem of the Bolt app,” Malaba said.

The safety of Bolt drivers and e-hailing drivers in general has been a cause for concern since tech companies launched their services in South Africa. Uber has also been bumping up its safety protocols for both riders and drivers. In 2023 alone, there have been numerous incidents where Bolt drivers have been attacked, assaulted, shot at, had their vehicles set alight and even killed.

In October, three teenagers stabbed a Bolt driver to death in Limpopo. The suspects, aged 15, 16, and 17, jumped inside the driver’s vehicle and afterwards, allegedly stabbed him to death, burned and dumped his body in Westenburg, Polokwane. His body was found on October 9.

The Limpopo e-Hailing Association spokesperson Aubrey Phasha said they thought they would be providing a safe mode of transport through their services to citizens, but now their own lives are in danger, Capricorn FM reported. Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said it was disturbing that children were involved in this horrendous crime. "All of the arrested suspects in this horrendous crime were found to be minors, which is very disturbing that our children are now involved in such criminal activities.

“This exhibits an unbelievable lack of moral fibre,” Hadebe said in an earlier IOL report. Another big incident this year involving e-hailing driver safety was the chaos at Maponya Mall in Soweto. e-Hailing drivers from Bolt and Uber were attacked by some members in the taxi business, their vehicles stoned and petrol bombed.