Bopha: Zim court orders immediate arrest and detention of DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small

Pretoria – The High Court of Zimbabwe situated in Bulawayo has issued a warrant of arrest for popular South African artists Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa for failure to fulfil their performance contracts at a concert scheduled in the neighbouring country. The “writ for personal attachment and committal to prison” was issued against Petrus Kabelo Motha, aka Kabza De Small, and Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, popularly known as DJ Maphorisa, in an application made by Vic Falls Carnival Private Limited.

The document seen by IOL reads in part: “To the sheriff for Zimbabwe and all constables and other peace officers whom it may concern … whereas an order was made by the Honourable Mr Justice Dube-Banda ordering arrest of the first and second respondents and committing them in prison to confirm jurisdiction of the respondents”. “Now therefore you are required and directed that you take Petrus Kabelo Motha and Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe of which they are found in Zimbabwe and deliver them to the keeper of the gaol at Bulawayo Prison, together with a copy of this writ, there to be safely kept until they are served with the summons against them issued by the High Court in Bulawayo …” The High Court in Zimbabwe has ordered the arrest of Kabza De Small, real name Petrus Kabelo Motha, and Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe real name also known as DJ Maphorisa who are in the neighbouring country. Photo: Twitter/ZTN The court stated that a claim amounting to US$18 395 has been made against the artists.

The duo were reportedly contracted to perform at the Victoria Falls Carnival but did not pitch at the event and they have not issued any refunds. The two, according to media reports, performed in Bulawayo over the weekend. They are reportedly holed up in a hotel in Bulawayo. A warrant of arrest has been issued for Kabza de Small & DJ Maphorisa by the High Court of Zimbabwe; Bulawayo.



DJ Maphorisa is a household name across many countries and he featured prominently in Young Stunna's yesteryear megahit song "Bopha", which means "arrest".

