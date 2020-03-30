Botswana registers first Covid-19 cases as three people test positive
Johannesburg - Botswana is the latest African country to register cases of Covid-19 after three people tested positive for the virus.
The country's Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Lemogang Kwape announced that during a live broadcast on Botswana Television around 8pm on Monday evening.
Kwape said the three, two men and a woman, had travelled to the United Kingdom and Thailand and that they were currently kept in isolation at the Sir Ketumile Hospital and other secure places.
'We have now moved from prevention to containment. In the past we have preached prevention but now that we have cases, we have moved to prevention and containment at the same time,' he said.
President Mokgweetsi Masisi was expected to address the nation on the matter on Tuesday morning at 9am.
Two weeks ago Botswana rolled out policies to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 into the country by suspending overseas trips by officials.
Masisi said they had decided to suspend overseas trips for the country's officials due to worries over the spread of coronavirus. He also urged all local organisations, businesses and institutions to adopt the same measure to prevent the virus from reaching Botswana.
Speaking on a live address on national television at the time, Masisi said his government was leaving no stone unturned in its bid to ensure that Botswana remained free from Covid-19.
"Whether we like it or not, it is only a matter of time before the coronavirus arrives in Botswana," Masisi said at the time.
The Star