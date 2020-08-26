Brand SA unfazed by former CEO's corruption allegations

Pretoria – The Brand South Africa board of trustees said on Wednesday allegations of corruption and malfeasance within the organisation entrusted with promoting South Africa’s image should be reported to law enforcement authorities. Brand South Africa said it was aware of the numerous allegations made against it by former CEO Dr Kingsley Makhubela in a 53-page document alleging widespread corruption at Brand SA. Parts of the document have recently been published in the media. “Dr Makhubela has also written a document that makes several allegations against the board of trustees and the employees of Brand South Africa. ’’For the purposes of this statement, we do not wish to engage in the merits of the document, its authenticity, nor the allegations made in it. ’’However, we have taken the document through the board processes and committees, who have since handed it over to the relevant investigation authorities,” said Brand SA trustee George Sebulela.

“Brand South Africa would like to state the facts as they unfolded from February 2018 when the organisation received numerous allegations against Makhubela through its independently run whistle-blowing facility.

’’These allegations went through investigations in line with the organisation’s policies and procedures, guided by corporate governance principles, which led up to Dr Makhubela's suspension.”

Brand SA said Makhubela’s “independent” disciplinary hearing was presided over by advocate MS Baloyi SC, a highly respected member and deputy chairperson of the Johannesburg Bar, as the independent chairperson.

“Brand South Africa urges any member of the public, including Dr Makhubela, who has credible and valid information on corruption against the employees and trustees of Brand South Africa, to exercise their legal obligation and report such to the South African Police Service or any other appropriate prosecuting or investigative authority,” said Sebulela.

“Today, the board of trustees stated categorically that any employee found guilty of fraud or misconduct will face consequences as prescribed by the law.”

Brand South Africa added that it was aware of a submission to the State Capture Commission by Makhubela and said it was not in a position to comment on the matter, given that it was sub judice.

“We are governed by the strict laws, policies and regulations of the land to do the right thing regardless of whether it is popular or not. We act according to the prescribed code of ethics and we respect our responsibilities and accountabilities,” said Sebulela.

“As the board of trustees, we have a fiduciary duty to investigate all allegations presented to us without fear nor favour.

’’To that end, the board of trustees and the management of Brand South Africa have undertaken to investigate any allegations presented, to the extent that they can be substantiated.

’’Accordingly, all previous allegations have been fully investigated and new allegations are referred for investigation or audit as they arise.”

African News Agency (ANA)