Johannesburg - eNCA has fired its Director of News Kanthan Pillay with immediate effect, the news channel confirmed on Friday afternoon
This follows a controversial tweet by Pillay earlier this week, where he said rats were swimming towards a sinking ship, apparently in reference to Samkele Maseko, the news channel's former political journalist, who is understood to be joining the financially troubled SABC in the new year.
Maseko was frog-marched out of the eNCA building on Tuesday after resigning on the same day.
Pillay has since deactivated his Twitter account after an avalanche of public disdain expressed towards him, some by notable former employees including DJ Fresh, Thando Thabethe, Nickolaus Bauer and Nontobeko Sibisi, among others.
eNCA in a statement said: "After intense overnight investigation and consultation, the channel decided it had no alternative but to end its relationship with him. Although he was acting in an individual capacity and his posting was unsolicited, he was nonetheless a senior member of staff and the channel believes there was no room for any other outcome and that damage control was imperative.