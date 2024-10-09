BREAKING NEWS | Pastor Ray McCauley, founder of Rhema Bible Church dies

“It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Pastor Ray McCauley, founder of Rhema Bible Church, an evangelical leader,” McCauley’s son, Joshua McCauley, a senior pastor at the church at the church said in a statement.

“Pastor Ray has gone to be with the Lord peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family and loved ones at 18h46.

“At 75, Pastor Ray had stepped back from active church duties but remained fully committed to serving the body of Christ. His enduring legacy as a servant leader will continue to impact communities far beyond his lifetime. Further details will be communicated in due course. The family appreciate your prayers and support during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.