BREAKING NEWS | Pastor Ray McCauley, founder of Rhema Bible Church dies

Internationally admired South African evangelical pastor, Ray McCauley, who founded the Rhema Bible Church has died.
He was 75.
“It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Pastor Ray McCauley, founder of Rhema Bible Church, an evangelical leader,” McCauley’s son, Joshua McCauley, a senior pastor at the church at the church said in a statement.
“Pastor Ray has gone to be with the Lord peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family and loved ones at 18h46.
“At 75, Pastor Ray had stepped back from active church duties but remained fully committed to serving the body of Christ. His enduring legacy as a servant leader will continue to impact communities far beyond his lifetime. Further details will be communicated in due course. The family appreciate your prayers and support during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.
Born on October 1, 1949, in Johannesburg, Ray McCauley had a journey marked by transformation and devotion.
Before he became a pastor, McCauley pursued a career in bodybuilding, earning the title of Mr South Africa and placing third in the 1974 Mr Universe competition in London.
He also worked as a nightclub bouncer in his early years, a far cry from the spiritual leadership he would later embrace.
In 1978, McCauley attended the Rhema Bible Training Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, alongside his first wife, Lyndie.
Upon returning to South Africa, the couple founded Rhema Bible Church, initially holding services in the McCauley family home with just 13 attendees.
Under Pastor Ray's leadership, the congregation grew rapidly, moving through a series of venues before settling in a massive 7,500-seat auditorium in Randburg, Johannesburg.
Today, Rhema Bible Church has over 45,000 members.
Beyond his church leadership, McCauley played a pivotal role in South Africa’s political and social transformation during the late apartheid years.
His influence extended beyond the pulpit, engaging in dialogues that supported the nation’s peaceful transition to democracy in 1994.
He interacted with prominent figures like Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and Reverend Frank Chikane, cementing his role as a bridge-builder in South Africa's evolving political landscape.
McCauley also served as the President of the International Federation of Christian Churches (IFCC) and co-chaired the National Interfaith Council of South Africa (NICSA).
He was a regular speaker at global evangelical events, touching the lives of many with his powerful oratory and deep conviction in his faith.
Although Pastor Ray had stepped back from the daily running of Rhema Bible Church in recent years, he remained active in the evangelical community and dedicated to his mission.
IOL News