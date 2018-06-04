SA minister of international relations Lindiwe Sisulu (centre) with foreign affairs minster from BRICS countries at a forum in Pretoria on Monday. Picture: Lindiwe Sisulu/Twitter

PRETORIA - The ministers of foreign affairs of BRICS countries on Monday, commended African countries and the African Union (AU) on the signing of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as an important step to economic integration on the continent.

The ministers of foreign affairs/international relations of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, were meeting on Monday in Pretoria where they exchanged views on current issues of global significance in political, security, economic, financial and sustainable development spheres, as well as intra-BRICS cooperation.

AfCTA, which seeks to create a single African market, was signed by 44 countries in Kigali, Rwanda, in March, at the AU Extraordinary Summit.

BRICS ministers said that AfCTA would unlock of tremendous potential of intra-African trade and address the socio-economic challenges in the continent, and also reiterated their support for Agenda 2063 and efforts to promote continental integration and development.

African News Agency/ANA