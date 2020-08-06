Broadcaster joins hands with Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation, People Opposing Woman Abuse in GBV fight

Johannesburg - In a bid to spread the message and educate millions of South Africans about the impact of gender-based violence (GBV), pay TV broadcasters Multichoice have partnered with the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation, People Opposing Woman Abuse (Powa) and the Department of Social Development. The organisations will work together to mobilise citizens in order to eradicate acts of violence against women and children. Through its DStv offering, the broadcaster said it would utilise its entertainment channels and social media to amplify the messaging around eradicating gender-based violence in society. Powa, which was established in Gauteng in 1981, said the partnership would enable them to reach millions of people in their living rooms through TV. The organisation offers counselling, legal advice, court support, shelter as well as skills development to GBV victims.

Mary Makgaba, the chief executive of Powa, said all forms of violence were wrong.

“We welcome the opportunity to reach millions of households across the country with a message that should be so obvious that we should not have to utter it: any form of violence is wrong – but violence against women and children must end immediately,” she said.

Last year, the story of missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana gripped the nation. She was eventually found dead, buried in a shallow grave in Khayelitsha after she was raped and murdered by a Post Office employee.

She had gone missing after going to the Post Office to collect a parcel.

She was buried in East London last year and at her funeral her family announced the formation of the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation, which was founded in her memory with the aim to empower young people to take a stand against violence.

Masimbulele Buso, the foundation's managing director, said they established the organisation to ensure no more young lives could be ended. The foundation offers awareness campaigns, community education, holistic support services and a youth leadership development programme.

“We are driven to honour the name of Uyinene and keep her spirit alive by ensuring that no woman or child ever suffers the fate that she did,” said Buso.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said the levels of GBV and femicide were “unacceptably high”.

“The recent annual crime statistics show an increase in the number of violent sexual crimes against women and girls compared with the year before.

“Of major concern is that most of these crimes go under-reported and overlooked, leaving many victims and survivors with life-long trauma,” she said.

Zulu said the partnership would allow the message to reach a wider audience and ensure that women are aware of critical social services which were available for them at times of need.

“We stand alongside our vulnerable citizens for a battle nobody should have to fight alone,” said Zulu.

Multichoice chief executive Calvo Mawela encouraged women and children to speak up until GBV was eradicated.

“We condemn all forms of violence against women. “There should be no place or tolerance in our society for anyone and any behaviour that hurts and marginalises women,” he said.

