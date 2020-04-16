Broadcaster's essential supplies donation has been delivered to government

Johannesburg - The consignment of essential supplies donated to the government by Multichoice, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, has been delivered to the National Health Laboratory Services.

On Wednesday night, Multichoice, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, the Department of Sport and the Department of Health announced a partnership which would see the Soweto glamour clubs and the broadcaster donate over 100 000 N95 masks, 100 000 gloves, 100 000 shoe covers, 150 000 surgical masks and 10 000 wipes, to the government.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize also confirmed SAs coronavirus cases had risen to 2506 from 2415 on Tuesday, an increase of 91. There were also seven new deaths, taking the coronavirus death toll to 34.

Speaking at a televised press briefing from Randburg, Joe Heshu, Multichoice’s head of corporate affairs, said the company had sourced the essential supplies from “various approved sources” and had delivered the supplies to the NHLS.

Addressing a question of a shortage of personal protective equipment for frontline workers including health workers, police and the army, deputy health minister Joe Phaahla said the government was procuring its supplies mainly from China, India and local producers.

Joe Heshu, Multichoice’s head of corporate affairs, with the consignment at the NHLS offices in Sandringham, Johannesburg. Picture: Elmond Jiyane / GCIS





“We have sourced our supplies mainly from China and we have limited stock from India and also internally, we are on a focused approach to build more capacity in the country. Increasingly some PPE and ventilators will be produced in the country,” said Phaahla.

He also thanked private companies, organizations and China for donating essential supplies to the country’s fight against Covid-19.

The supplies donated on Wednesday would be distributed among front line workers, including the police, army and healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, health minister Zweli Mkhize thanked Dr Irvin Khoza and Kaizer Motaung, the chairmen of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, for lending their support to the campaign against the virus.

Soccer players from both clubs would drive the message to fans online, urging people to stay home, wash hands and to social distance.

Mkhize said it was important for the Soweto footballing giants to lend their support to join the government's efforts to combat the virus.

“We express our sincere appreciation to the Multichoice Group, to Kaizer Chiefs and to Orlando Pirates, this is an important gesture for the chairmen to step up and provide leadership and send a message to our people, to say it is no longer about the government, it is no longer about the health sector, to say that this needs everyone to step up,” he said.

Mkhize also called on South Africans to not render the lockdown pointless, by ‘mingling’ unnecessarily. He said it was easy for South Africa to undo its great work and warned that the country could still find itself in a situation like the US, Italy and Spain, countries with hundreds of thousands of cases and tens of thousands Covid-19 deaths.

IOL

