Bullets and burning buildings: ‘TJ’ Pillay is KZN’s adrenaline-induced patriot

Many people think that the word patriotism means to stand in Parliament with a bunch of suits and debate about matters that they know nothing about. True patriotism is putting your country before yourself and risking your own life to save another.

This is what most police officers and firefighters do to earn a living: risk their lives. But for one Durban-based firefighter, risking his life by getting involved in gunfights and running into burning buildings just happens to be the biggest thrill. Tevin Joash Pillay, 28, commonly referred to as "TJ", works as a firefighter at the eThekwini Municipality Fire and Rescue Service and is based at the Chatsworth Fire Station.

Pillay joined the ranks in January. But ‘TJ’ also worked as a police officer for six years before fulfilling his dream of joining the fire department, which, according to him, was a calling of sorts because of the physicality and epinephrine rush the job provides. He was recently awarded by the South African Police Service (SAPS) for his efforts in foiling a business robbery that took place in Umbilo in October 2022, one of many awards he received during his time with the police.

TJ was involved in a shootout with suspects the day of the business robbery and eventually, together with the rest of the unit, brought the suspects to book. TJ Pillay can be seen in the eThekwini Fire and Emergency uniform receiving the SAPS award for his involvement in the Umbilo business robbery case. Picture: Supplied The time spent at SAPS prepared him for the gruesome side of being a firefighter, Pillay explained, and he said he was grateful for the experience. "In the six years that I was with the police, I was always hands-on. It was satisfying knowing that I was in a position of some power and was able to help people. But wearing the uniform is so much more than just power. You are able to do real good. Every day was different; you did not know if you were going to get shot at or killed.

"I am an adrenaline junkie, though; you would always find me in the thick of things," Pillay said. When the body comes under stress, it releases a hormone called epinephrine, or ‘adrenaline’. When this happens, the senses, including sight and smell, are heightened. Your heart rate is in Usain Bolt mode. It is in this euphoric moment that ‘TJ’ enjoys working.

Being a police officer was never truly the end goal for him; being on the fire department was. Pillay was inspired to become a firefighter by his friend, Sershin Naidoo, who joined the fire department before ‘TJ’ could. "I was still at school at that time, but I just remember how much I wanted to do what Sershin did. I saw him do it and I wanted to do that as well."

Before he joined SAPS, Pillay tried for the eThekwini Fire Department in 2017 but was unsuccessful due to reasons that were not disclosed to him at the time. He trained at the Rural Metro Fire Academy in Greytown. Later that year, he applied to the police department and was accepted into its ranks. But after six years, ‘TJ’ decided to swap the gun for a hose and axe.

"I really just wanted some change. All good things must come to an end, you know. I was moving around a lot and wasn’t really settled. I wanted stability in my life," Pillay explained. In January this year, ‘TJ’ had a long-time dream come true after he was accepted into the fire department. Training was "not that difficult," but a high fitness level is required if you want to become a successful firefighter, Pillay said.

"The thrill you get from running into a burning structure to pull someone out or save someone, there is no greater satisfaction." The job is not all glitz and glamour; much like police officers, when firefighters go home after a 12 or 15-hour shift, they have to digest whatever they saw during that time, be it a dead and mutilated body, bullets flying over their heads, or, in the worst-case scenario, dead children. One of the most traumatising scenes Pillay has visited since being a police officer and a firefighter was a recent accident scene at the bottom of Hillary Road in Durban.

IOL was also on the scene and got a glimpse of ‘TJ’ in action. But the scene itself left a cloud of anguish over residents and the families involved. A tow truck lost control and crashed into a group of children who were walking to school. Two children and the driver were killed on the scene. One child died shortly after from cardiac arrest, according to paramedics on scene.

Those children were Busani Nyamela and brothers Dimpho and Thato Mabooi, all of whom were making their way to Umhlatuzana Primary School when they were killed. The accident scene where Busani Nyamela, Thato, and Dimpho Mabooi were killed after a tow truck crashed into them while they were walking to school. Picture: ALS Paramedics/Gareth Jamieson "That was the most life-changing call that I’ve been on." It was one of those things that sticks with you for a very long time. When we got there, it was absolute carnage. "There was blood and body parts lying around. But seeing those children was just hectic. I remember the driver’s leg was also stuck under the truck, and we had to use our equipment to retrieve his leg," Pillay recalled.

"Being a police officer really helped mould and shape me into the firefighter I am today. I think working with the police for those six years helped me be better prepared for situations like that. I would have probably been very disturbed by it if I didn’t work as a police officer." TJ’s dad is also a civil servant who works for Durban Solid Waste. "My father wanted a completely different career for me. He wanted me to become a civil engineer, like somebody professional. But this is me; this is what I wanted to do."