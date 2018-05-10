GATHERING DUST: A MyCiTi bus depot in Green Point. Unions are refusing to accept a pay offer of 8.75% for this year and 8.25% for next year, because they say the offer would mean dropping other demands, which include, among others, full pay for dual drivers and payment relating to night shift. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) on Thursday met with bus companies and put a new offer on the table to end a national bus driver strike.

This comes after bus drivers rejected the improved offer on Monday.

"We will not be disclosing the contents until we have reported back to our members," said Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela.

She said all unions will hold a press conference on Friday at 3pm at the Garden Court OR Tambo, Kempton Park.

The bargaining council and the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA) had proposed an offer of 8.75% for the first year and 8.25% for the second year.

It has been almost a month since drivers downed tools countrywide. Initially, workers demanded a 12% wage hike and then dropped it down to nine percent.

Employers were previously holding firm on their offer of an eight percent increase in the first year and 8.5% in the second year.

The national bus strike started on April 18 following a deadlock in a three-month-long negotiation process.

African News Agency/ANA