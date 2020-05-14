Business for South Africa urges 'clear, swift transition to levels 3 and 2'

Cape Town – Business for South Africa (B4SA) on Thursday welcomed the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the government's intention to ease the Covid-19 lockdown and reopen the economy. “We are continuing to engage government to reiterate our call for the swift easing of economic restrictions accompanied by stringent health and hygiene measures in the workplace, public transport, public services and public spaces, and at all times, where practical, to limit the movement of people,” said B4SA's Martin Kingston. Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday night that most provinces would ease into a level 3 lockdown by the end of the month, depending on infection rates and capacity of health facilities. “We strongly support risk adjusted and evidence-based policy making informed by ever improving models created by health and economic experts. "As Business for South Africa, we have been sharing our detailed risk, economic and health modelling with government and will continue to work with the state to improve our collective response,” said Kingston.

The organisation said it recognised that the initial lockdown was successful in “flattening the curve”, slowing the rate of infection, and giving the public and private healthcare systems a chance to rapidly increase capacity to deal with Covid-19.

“Thanks to the strenuous efforts of medical and supply chain expert volunteers from business, support from the Solidarity Fund and many dedicated civil servants working in the national department of health, Presidency and National Treasury we have sourced many millions of pieces of PPE,” said Kingston.

He said B4SA shared Ramaphosa's concern that the strict economic lockdown imperilled the livelihood of millions of South Africans. "Widespread hunger, despair and economic desperation are already a reality for millions,” Kingston added.

The lockdown restrictions had caused significant harm, particularly to small businesses, piece workers and the self-employed, who had very few assets and savings that allowed them to survive for any extended period of time, said the organisation.

“We welcome the president’s view that, however well intentioned, some regulations are inappropriate, or misaligned, to the risk-adjusted standard.

"We urge the swift amendment of these regulations, incorporating evidence-based input from business, to allow for maximum economic activity so that more goods and services can be produced commensurate with hygiene, as well as health and safety protocols.

"We urge that the economy prepare for an orderly, clear and swift transition through levels 3 and 2 to a functioning economy,” Kingston said.

