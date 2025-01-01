Cape Town CEO to be awarded an OBE by King Charles III

David Green, CEO of the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town and chairperson of the Zeitz MOCAA Museum Cape Town, has been awarded an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his outstanding contributions to UK-South Africa relations. The honour will officially be conferred as part of the King’s New Year Honours List on January 1.

Under David Green’s visionary leadership, the V&A Waterfront has become a cornerstone of Cape Town’s tourism economy, celebrated for its blend of heritage, culture, and modern development. In addition, the Zeitz MOCAA Museum of Contemporary Art has gained global acclaim as a premier cultural institution showcasing African art to the world. This recognition highlights Green’s role in fostering strong economic, cultural, and tourism links between the United Kingdom and South Africa.

As a British citizen, Green has championed initiatives that underscore the shared histories and collaborative potential of the two nations, further enhancing Cape Town’s reputation as a global tourism hub. Cape Town’s Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, said: “On behalf of the City of Cape Town, I warmly congratulate David on this well-deserved recognition of his leadership. David has helped to make the V&A Waterfront one of the most exceptional public spaces and attractions on the entire African continent. "It is now emblematic of the leading world city that Cape Town has become, and represents a remarkably successful example of collaboration between the private and public spheres.”

Antony Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa, also commented: “I am delighted to see that David has been awarded this honour by His Majesty King Charles. "The people-to-people links between South Africa and the UK are a key pillar of our modern-day partnership, and David has done much to deepen and strengthen them through his leadership at the V&A Waterfront and the Zeitz MOCAA Museum. Many congratulations from us all in the UK.” Green expressed his gratitude for the honour, stating, "I am deeply humbled to receive this recognition; it reflects the incredible work of the entire V&A Waterfront and Zeitz MOCAA teams.