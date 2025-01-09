Cape Town mayor mourns tragic loss of five-year-old Ameer Abrahams

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has joined the outpouring of grief following the tragic death of Ameer Abrahams, who was killed in a gang-related incident. The five-year-old died on Wednesday, two days after being struck by a bullet in the head in Manenberg.

Two women sustained injuries during the crossfire. Ameer was walking with his father and baby sister in Irvine Street on Monday when he was hit; he was later declared brain dead. The following morning at about 11am, the life support machine was switched off.

Hill-Lewis welcomed the swift action by the SAPS in arresting three suspects and continues to offer full support in the pursuit of justice for these shootings. “The city is today in mourning together with the Abrahams family, following the passing of five-year-old Ameer. “We feel the extreme pain as parents ourselves, and we stand with the family in demanding justice for this young life lost in such horrific circumstances.

“The city continues to offer our full support to SAPS, and we welcome the swift arrests made with the intention to pursue murder charges.” Mayco member for Safety and Security Alderman JP Smith said they continue to assist the police with the investigation. “We continue to assist SAPS and our SSIU has passed on information received from Manenberg residents. We will be monitoring court proceedings following the arrests of three suspects.