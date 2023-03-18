Cape Town woman says she partied and had sex with Facebook rapist Thabo Bester in October last year

Johannesburg - A Cape Town has taken to social media to share her ordeal with who she believes was the Facebook rapist Thabo Bester, admitting to having had sex with him after being wined and dined by the convicted murderer. The woman, who shared her ordeal anonymously with one of Bester’s victims, said she met Bester in Cape Town in October last year.

She said he used the alias of Katlego, and preferred to be referred to as KC. The woman is one of at least two women who have taken to Twitter to say they have been in contact or met with Bester, who officially, is believed to have burnt to death in his prison cell in May last year. The Department of Correctional Services and the police said an investigation surrounding his prison cell death was ongoing after pictures of a man resembling the Facebook rapist shopping at a Sandton supermarket surfaced this week.

One of Bester’s alleged victims, took to social media and shared the story of the anonymous woman on her Twitter page. The woman detailed how she met who she thinks was Bester, who referred to himself as KC, at Zenzero, a Cape Town restaurant, while she was on a solo date. She said he sent a waiter and asked to join her at her table. She agreed.

“He asked the waiter if he could join me, and at first I was shocked like who is this Indian guy wanting to join me? Anyway, I said sure he can join me. We sat and spoke and he said his name was Katlego or KC for short,” the woman detailed. He told the woman he was a director at Arum Properties and that he was in Cape Town on vacation with his cousin and her friend, who were apparently about 19/20. They were at the beach while he ate alone. The woman said he drove a black Porsche SUV with GP number plates.

She said he drove her home and they parted ways for a few hours, but he later called again to fetch her around 9pm at night. “When I asked him about them (cousin and friend), he said they were on vacation. I found it odd that they were on vacation at this time of the year and they looked young around 19/20 but anyway I thought maybe it's a ‘rich kid’ thing.” she said. She said when he returned later in the evening, they drove off to a dark parking lot where he started kissing her, however she became uncomfortable as she could see that the kissing would lead to sex and she told him she had to meet her friend who was waiting for her at Cubana. He apparently joined her at Cubana, along with the friend and cousin.

The woman said they stayed in contact after their first encounter until they saw each other again at a hotel in Bantry Bay. The two had sex on their second encounter which the woman described as terrible as he had been rough and aggressive with her which also resulted in bruising on her body. She said she now believed she was raped. The two then separated early the next day under the impression that he had a Joburg flight to catch at 6am, however to her surprise, she bumped into him later that day at Bilboa, a Cape Town restaurant, where he was with his cousin and her friend.

“I was obviously mad because he told me he is flying to Joburg. He was with the two girls again. They both came to greet me and even asked why I didn't say hi to him and I told them because he lied and they were like ‘no he just landed back in Cape Town’ and I knew he was the one that had sent them to come say that to me,” she said. The woman said she was left devastated by the situation and even though that was the last time she saw him, the news of his alleged real identity and his past left her shocked, scared and disgusted. “I’m panicking. I am in shock and disgusted. I basically consented to a rapist and murderer to ‘rape me’ because technically that was rape now that I think about it.

“And thinking about the worst that could have happened to me on both occasions that I was with him,” she said. Another Twitter user, a dietician by the name of Palesa, said he had an encounter with Bester at her office in August/September 2022. She said the meeting came about after multiple different messages and calls from him and different people for what seems to be a modelling opportunity for her.

She said he showed up at her office wearing the same sunglasses as seen in the supermarket. She said during the meeting he mentioned many things such as photoshoots, international trips and property shoots, which made no sense to her. “I could see that something was off and he also could tell that I am not buying his story. He concluded by saying ‘I don’t think this opportunity will work for you since you work full time and are a professional’ then left.“