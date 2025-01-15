CemAir and Airlink deny FlySafair's claims of overbooking 'being standard practice'

CemAir and Airlink have hit back at comments made by FlySafair that overbooking is considered standard practice. Overbooking is where airlines, in some cases, book more passengers on a flight than the number of seats available.

FlySafair has faced major backlash in recent weeks over the issue of overbooking after it overbooked a flight earlier this month that left a passenger stranded at the airport. In response to the passenger's post on X, the airline said it engaged in flight overbooking to ensure affordable ticket prices for passengers. This prompted an investigation by the National Consumer Council (NCC).

"The NCC will prioritise this investigation given the nature of the allegations. Consumers affected by this practice are urged to come forward and provide information that could assist the investigation," said NCC acting commissioner, Hardin Ratshisusu. According to reports, FlySafair stated that overbooking is not unique to the airline but is a standard practice that is globally accepted. In response to FlySafair's comments, CemAir issued a statement, explaining that it does not engage in this practice.

"Flights are sold only to the seating capacity of the aircraft, and it is our view that overselling flights amounts to unethical business practice. FlySafair's contention that 'all local airlines indulge in this practice' is a baseless fabrication," the company stated. It added that the justification from FlySafair that "overbooking assists in mitigating the financial impact of no-show passengers" can only hold true if the airline refunds the no-show ticket fare thereby suffering the loss of revenue on that seat with zero resale opportunity. "It is our understanding that FlySafair does not offer refunds in such circumstances. These contentions will no doubt be tested in the National Consumer Commission inquiry, the initiation of which has reflected poorly on the industry," CemAir added.

CemAir's chief commercial officer, Shaniel Singh, said to uphold the trust from its passengers, its booking policies are straightforward and aligned with the airline's commitment to providing hassle-free travel. "We will cooperate fully with any investigation by the NCC," Singh said. Airlink has also confirmed that it does not overbook flights.