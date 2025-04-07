Challenges and strategies in the post-graduation job market for South African graduates

For many South African graduates, transitioning from an academic to a professional reality comes with significant challenges due to high unemployment rates and a competitive job market. In 2024, Stats SA reported that from July 01 to September 30, the unemployment rate was 32.1% with an increase in graduate unemployment from 9.7% to 9.8% compared to the previous quarter. Tsholofetso Mosadi, a 23-year-old supply chain management and logistics graduate from Rosebank College said, "For the first few months of my jobless journey, I struggled since I wasn't used to doing nothing but sitting around.

"This made me feel anxious and depressed, thinking, 'I'm going to be one of those graduates sitting at home with a qualification." Similarly, a recent graduate in engineering from the North-West University, Philimon Dlamini, expressed his frustration: "​I graduated cum laude, but I've been job hunting for over a year now. Every position requires experience, but how am I supposed to gain experience if no one is willing to hire me?"​ According to Thol'ispane, a website that provides South Africans with available job opportunities, bursaries and internships, experts advise the development of soft and hard skills to be recognised employers. Additionally, activities such as volunteering, internships, and continuous learning offer candidates practical experience to improve employability.

The Quarterly Statistics survey released by Stats SA indicate that in the third quarter of 2024 there is an increase in graduate unemployment rates which implies that there is still a gap between academic graduates and post-graduate employment. They also provide valuable insights on how to customise CVs and cover letters, and prepare for interviews. Networking settings and platforms such as liaising with professional organisations, attending industry events and LinkedIn can offer candidates opportunities that might not be publicised. South Africa is not the only country that faces high graduate unemployment rates. There are many young graduates globally that face the same challenge due to having more graduates than open job opportunities. To bridge the academic and professional gap, collaboration between the private sector, educational institutions and the government in South Africa is necessary so that apprenticeships, mentorship programmes and entry-level positions can be created.