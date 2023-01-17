Durban - Two people have become the first Lotto millionaires for 2023. According to National Lottery, Ithuba, the two players from the January 14 draw, have won over R10 million each in division 1.

They will split the prize and will receive an amount of R5 433 073.30 each. “One player is from Brits, Rustenburg, and bought the ticket at Shoprite Checkers while the other one is from Sunningdale, Western Cape, and bought the ticket at Spar,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. “We congratulate our lucky Lotto winners from this weekend, and we look forward to creating more winners this year.

“Players are encouraged to check their tickets and proceed to their nearest Ithuba offices.” The national lottery tickets remain valid for a period of up to 365 days from the date of the draw. Ithuba said all winning tickets that are not validated within that period would automatically expire, and any unclaimed winnings from expired tickets are transferred to the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund for reallocation to good causes.

Meanwhile, Ithuba has welcomed its first Powerball jackpot winner for 2023. The Pretoria call centre agent who bagged the jackpot via the FNB banking app, said she was looking forward to travelling to Europe with her family and living the soft life. She also plans on retiring.

