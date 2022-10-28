Check your tickets! Someone from Boksburg is holding a Lotto ticket worth R11m

Durban - Someone from Boksburg in Gauteng is holding a Lotto jackpot ticket worth R11.4 million. According to national lottery operator Ithuba the winner bagged R11 471 571.70 in the Lotto Plus 2 draw on Wednesday.

Ithuba encouraged players to check their tickets. “The winner is encouraged to come through to our Ithuba offices to process his or her winnings,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpots for Friday night’s draw was a guaranteed R127m, according to Ithuba.

The PowerBall jackpot is a guaranteed R70m, and the Powerball Plus jackpot is R57m. Saturday’s Lotto jackpot was a guaranteed R50m. “We are excited to showcase these fantastic jackpots and anticipate South Africa’s next multi-millionaire. It is very rare to have three guaranteed jackpots in one weekend.”

This week a Witbank businessman claimed his R28.2m Lotto Plus jackpot. The businessman won via the FNB banking app. He said he didn’t realise he won the Lotto jackpot until he went into Ithuba offices.

“All I knew was that it was over R250 000. I didn’t know it was the whole jackpot until I arrived at Ithuba offices and realised I was a multimillionaire.” He plans on donating some money to the church, buying another truck for his business and completing his home. The winner said he knew that one day he would win the Lotto.