Check your tickets! Someone from Qonce in the Eastern Cape has bagged the R40 million Lotto Plus jackpot

The National Lottery Ithuba said one person had won the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot of R40 million from the December 28, 2024 draw. The ticket was purchased at a retail store in Qonce (King William’s Town) in the Eastern Cape.

In a statement, Ithuba said the winner is yet to come forward to claim their prize and urged all participants from Qonce and the surrounding areas to check their tickets immediately. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We are overjoyed that the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot has created another multi-millionaire, closing off 2024 with excitement and celebration. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the lucky participant from King William’s Town, and we encourage all players in the area to check their tickets without delay."

Ithuba said as of November 30, 2024, over R133 million in winnings have yet to be claimed, with some prizes set to expire in January 2025. Yet again, Ithuba urged National Lottery participants to check their tickets. Winnings that are not claimed within 365 days after the draw date will be forfeited and redirected to support community causes through the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund (NLDTF).