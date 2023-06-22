Check your tickets! Someone in the Free State is sitting with a R23 million Powerball Plus jackpot ticket

Durban - Someone who purchased a winning Powerball Plus ticket in the Free State is R23 million richer. According to National Lottery Ithuba, the winning ticket from Tuesday’s draw was worth R23,044,341.60.

The ticket was purchased from an independent retailer in Lindley, in the Free State, Ithuba said this week, urging players to check their tickets and claim their winnings. In a statement, Ithuba said while the player’s identity will remain confidential, Ithuba would provide updates regarding the winner's decision to come forward and claim their prize, “while also respecting their wishes and ensuring their safety and security throughout the process,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. “This significant win marks a turning point in their life, and we stand ready to provide support and guidance as they navigate their newfound wealth,” concluded Mabuza.

All jackpot tickets are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase. Last month, a Cape Town man bagged R40 million in the Powerball Plus jackpot from the May 12 draw. Ithuba said the R40,218,921.61 was the second-highest PowerBall Plus jackpot won since January 2023.