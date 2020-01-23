PRETORIA - A threat of 'one bullet, one American' was cheered when shouted outside the United States embassy in Pretoria on Thursday as hundreds of picketers protested US foreign policy in the Middle East.
“The Americans are the biggest terrorists around the world. They committed terrorism against Cuba, Venezuela, and many other countries in South America. Now they have decided that the Middle East is their home base. Our message is that there is no home for you, otherwise you will go home in your coffins. Very soon, you will hear a slogan of 'one bullet one American," said Sheikh Shuaib Booley, chairperson of the Ahlul Bayt Islamic Council of South Africa, to cheers from the crowd.
Booley led the crowd in chanting “Allahu Akbar” as embassy employees watched from a distance.
He was later stopped by officials before he could enter the building as part of a delegation set to hand over a memorandum.
Also at the protest was SACP secretary-general Solly Mapaila, who said his organisation and alliance partners would be taking part in rolling mass action to protest US meddling in the region.