Chief director at Home Affairs fired for fraudulently issuing permits to prophet Shepherd Bushiri, family

Cape Town - The Department of Home Affairs has fired a chief director for fraudulently issuing permits to self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his family. Ronney Marhule, the Chief Director for Permitting, was found guilty on two counts of misconduct relating to dishonesty and negligence at the conclusion of a lengthy disciplinary hearing which lasted for almost a year.

This is after Marhule tried in vain to stop the disciplinary process on at least three occasions at the Labour Court and at the Labour Appeal Court, said the department. Marhule was charged, on two counts, with Gross Dishonesty, Gross Negligence, Non-compliance with the Immigration Act, Regulations and Standard Operating Procedures. The first count related to recommending the approval of the Permanent Residence Permit applications of Bushiri, his spouse and two children.

The second count related to recommending the approval of the Permanent Residence Permit applications of Mr Mohamed Afzal Motiwala and Fatima Ebrahim. The chairperson of the disciplinary hearing found that Marhule showed no remorse and that the “relationship of trust between the employer and the employee has broken down and cannot be restored”. “The outcome of this disciplinary hearing is taking us closer to ensuring that we bring to an end irregular practices and decisions by Home Affairs officials within the system. We are cracking down on all forms of irregularities wherever we find them at Home Affairs,” said Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

