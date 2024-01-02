China, South Africa unveil ‘25 Years On’ documentary on diplomatic relations

The year 2023 marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Africa. The relationship has been hailed by both sides as a shining example of one of the most dynamic bilateral relationships in the developing world.

To mark this occasion, China Media Group (CMG) and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), launched a series of documentaries titled “25 Years On”in Johannesburg on the weekend. Guests at the glittering event in the upmarket Hyde Park cinema and shopping complex, included diplomatic staff from both countries, representatives from both broadcasters, government officials and academics. The documentary consists of three episodes, which vividly records the stories of mutual benefit, people-to-people exchanges, and mutual learning between the two countries, and presents the achievements of China-South Africa cooperation in diplomatic, economic and cultural exchanges.

Acting Bureau Chief of China Media Group (CMG) Africa, Song Jianing addressing the documentary's premiere in Johannesburg. Picture: China Media Group (CMG) Addressing guests at the premiere of the documentary in Johannesburg, Song Jianing, Acting Bureau Chief of CMG Africa, said the documentary series records the brotherly relations between China and South Africa, outlining a bright future of jointly building a high-level China-South Africa community with a shared future. “For four months, our reporters travelled through the beautiful rainbow country of South Africa to record touching moments and stories one after another,” said Song. Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Nada Wotshela addressing the documentary's premiere in Johannesburg. Picture: China Media Group Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), Nada Wotshela, said the documentary, brings to life the close relations between South Africa and China.

“We have really put together a wonderful documentary that I hope you are all going to enjoy, which brings to life the partnership that has been signed between CMG and the SABC. I think the real work that is going to take the two broadcasters forward is the work that is going to start at the beginning of next year（2024).” Ambassador-At-Large for Asia and BRICS at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) in South Africa, Professor Anil Sooklal addressing the documentary's premiere in Johannesburg. Picture: China Media Group Ambassador-At-Large for Asia and BRICS at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) in South Africa,Professor Anil Sooklal said, "more than 500 Chinese multinational companies are not only doing business and improving lives in South Africa but are also extending their footprint across Africa.” “Our relationship is based on mutual friendship, mutual trust, mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation, not just for our two governments, but for all of the people of China, and all of the people of South Africa,” he added.