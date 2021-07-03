China welcomes approval of Sinovac to fight Covid-19 in South Africa

The Chinese embassy in Pretoria has welcomed the approval of the use of China's Sinovac vaccine in South Africa's fight against the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Following months of intense pressure in South Africa, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) announced on Saturday that the CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Sinovac Life Sciences of China would now be used in South Africa - under specific conditions.

"The embassy of China in South Africa welcomes this important development in China-South Africa cooperation on Covid-19 vaccines," the Embassy said in a statement. "The world is now still suffering greatly from Covid-19 and South Africa is facing the impact of a third wave of infections. The Chinese embassy in South Africa will actively follow through on the political commitment of President Xi Jinping on making Chinese Covid-19 vaccines a global public good." The Chinese embassy said it will continue to fully assist and accommodate South Africa" in a bid to ensure that the Chinese-made vaccines are delivered to South Africa as quickly as possible, so as to help the South African people to fight and to eventually defeat the virus".

Meanwhile, Acting Minister of Health Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Saturday welcomed the approval of the use of China’s Sinovac vaccine in the fight against Covid-19 in South Africa. Kubayi-Ngubane said the approval of Sinovac, manufactured by Sinovac Life Science, for use in South Africa as “a turning point and much needed relief” for the country`s vaccination rollout programme. “This authorisation with conditions, is based on the safety, quality and efficacy data submitted by the vaccine manufacturer to SAHPRA between 22 March 2021 and 22 June 2021,” said Kubayi-Ngubane.