Chinese ambassador Chen calls for closer cooperation to combat Covid-19

Pretoria – Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong on Monday pledged his country’s unwavering support as Pretoria authorities intensify efforts to fight the raging Covid-19 pandemic. “It is important for our two countries to cooperate more against Covid-19 and for post-Covid recovery. It is imperative for us to benefit our two peoples by working together to defeat the virus at an early date,” Chen told delegates and journalists at a virtual forum his embassy hosted to mark the Communist Party of China’s centenary.

“Together, we will build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and shared prosperity and usher in a future that is even more beautiful.” Panellists included former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe, chairman of Independent Media Dr Iqbal Survé, the first deputy general secretary of the SA Communist Party Solly Mapaila and deputy finance minister David Masondo. Chen said since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, China had actively promoted international cooperation in response to, and control of, the global health crisis.

“We support the World Health Organization’s leading role in the global fight against the virus, shared with other countries our experience in Covid-19 prevention, control and treatment and provided material assistance to more than 150 countries and 13 international organisations,” he said. “Despite our own difficulties, China supplied more than 350 million doses of vaccines to the world. We made huge efforts to promote the building of a global community of health for all.” He touted China’s progress under the CPC’s leadership.

“Since reform and opening up, China has lifted 770 million rural residents out of poverty, which accounts for more than 70 percent of the global total over the same period. This means we have achieved the poverty reduction targets set out in the UN 2030 agenda a decade ahead of schedule,” said Chen. China’s ruling party, founded in July 1921 in Shanghai, has supported numerous African liberation movements including South Africa’s now-governing African National Congress during its fight against apartheid. “The CPC, the ANC and the South African Communist Party are all committed to the eternal great cause of our respective nations. That is why our parties are all showing stronger vitality as we are only getting to and beyond our centenaries,” said Chen.

“Under the new circumstances, the CPC is ready to work with the ANC, the SACP and other political parties and people in Africa and worldwide to learn from each other, deepen exchange of experiences in party building and governance and expand inter-party exchanges.” In an interview last year, Chen said his country had been South Africa’s largest trading partner for 11 years in a row, while South Africa, Africa’s most industrialised country, had been China’s largest trading partner on the continent for 10 consecutive years. In 2019, two-way trade between the two nations exceeded US$42 billion, accounting for one-fifth of the total trade between China and the whole of Africa.