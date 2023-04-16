Chinese ambassador Chen donates food parcels, stationery during tour of North West

Pretoria - Chinese ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong joined Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on a tour of the Moretele Municipality, in North West, to inspect poverty alleviation programmes in various villages. During the tour on Friday, the Chinese Embassy in Pretoria said Chen had “cordial exchanges” with local government officials and villagers, where the diplomat took time to learn about the local communities’ living conditions, as well as assessing the communities’ access to education and medical facilities.

“The two sides discussed how to meet the needs for local rural development and how to carry out co-operation in poverty-alleviation between China and South Africa. Ambassador Chen and Minister Zulu also visited a local youth care centre together and donated a batch of study and living supplies to the centre and some local schools,” the Chinese Embassy in South Africa said. The community members also received food parcels and learners received school bags. Chinese ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong, with Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu during the tour of Moretele Municipality, North West. Photo: Supplied/Chinese Embassy “Ambassador Chen said China is pursuing the Chinese path to modernisation, striving to achieve common prosperity for all its people, and at the same time is committed to promoting common development worldwide. China and South Africa share a special relationship of comradeship plus brotherhood.

“China has always supported South Africa’s efforts in improving its people’s livelihoods and eliminating poverty. China stands ready to strengthen experience exchange and co-operation in poverty alleviation with South Africa and make greater contributions to its economic and social development,” the embassy added. Chinese ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong, with Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu during the tour of Moretele Municipality, North West. Photo: Supplied/Chinese Embassy Minister Zulu expressed gratitude to the Chinese Embassy for the “generous donation” and the support channelled towards poverty alleviation in South Africa. Zulu said South Africa emulated China’s remarkable achievements in poverty alleviation and expressed her readiness to strengthen exchanges and co-operation with China, particularly in tackling poverty in promoting rural development across South Africa.