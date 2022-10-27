Chinese Embassy hosts dialogue on 20th Communist Party National Congress

The Chinese Embassy is hosting a dialogue on the governing party’s recent annual national congress.
The Communist Party of China (CPC) hosted its 20th National Congress in Beijing earlier in October.
“The 20th CPC National Congress is a meeting of great political significance in the People’s Republic of China, and across the world,” the embassy said in a statement.
“This Congress takes stock of the Party's multidimensional work over the past five years, as well as major achievements and valuable experiences of the CPC Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. It also lays out sound plans on the targets, tasks and major policies for the course of the Party and the nation in the next five years and beyond,” it said.
“The year 2022 is also of considerable significance in the political life of South Africa. In December, the governing African National Congress (ANC) will hold its 55th National Conference. In that regard, it is of paramount importance for China and South Africa to enhance the exchange of governance experience, explore ways to jointly advance bilateral relations and achieve mutual benefit and common development for people of both nations,” the embassy said.
