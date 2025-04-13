Chris Hani's family claims exclusion from legacy matters as SACP, ANC commemorates death anniversary

Some family members of SACP and ANC struggle icon Chris Hani have accused the SACP and the ANC of sidelining them on all matters concerning his legacy. Hani was assassinated on the eve of democracy on April 10, 1993.

In an open letter, the family said over the years, they have been relegated to the back of the line, while Hani's political colleagues only consult with Hani's widow, Limpho Hani. This comes as deputy President Paul Mashatile hailed Hani as a revolutionary leader and a revered freedom fighter, whose assassination in April 1993 marked a pivotal moment in South Africa's transition to democracy during an address at the 32-year-commemorative event to mark his death held in Cofivamba in the Eastern Cape on Friday. Mashatile reflected on Hani's legacy and the sacrifices he made for South Africa's democracy.

However, the family is not convinced that the SACP and the ANC are doing right by the late struggle icon with Siko Boysie Hani in a statement saying they have no home they can call their own as one of Chris Hani's homes has been turned into a museum. "As the Hani family, we have concluded that our son, brother, uncle, father and grandfather's name should not be used for any self-enrichment opportunities moving forward. We still feel the effects of losing our son, brother, uncle, father and grandfather. "The children of Thembisile "Chris" Martin Hani have no home to live in, yet the government and the city of Ekurhuleni decided to turn his house into a museum for tender and self-enrichment purposes. This should be a serious indication to all South Africans on what this government thinks of its people and those who fought for this democracy. As the Hani family we would like to put an end to the ongoing self-enrichment agenda using Thembisile "Chris" Martin Hani's name," Siko Hani said in a statement.

SACP spokesperson, Dr Alex Mashigo stated although the party should not be drawn into commenting on internal family matters, it has always attempted to ensure that justice prevails to ensure the legacy of their struggle hero is upheld. "After consulting with the Hani family, they have advised us that they will handle the other questions as a family issue, and we must let them do so. Nevertheless, in the statement the family issued in response to your questions, they have provided sufficient clarifications. "The SACP has fought against the assassins in every legal process from the trial, application for amnesty, which we opposed, numerous applications for parole from the high court, supreme court of appeal to the constitutional court, and during the parole board processes.

"As the family states in its response, the SACP has done so selflessly, fighting for justice to be done. There is no single major event we have done without any consultation with the legally recognised Chris Hani family as entailed in court and other legal documents," Mashilo stated. Attempts to get comment from the ANC were not successful at the time of publication. Cleopatra Hani, a daughter of the late struggle icon, on Sunday said: "What was happening there this past week is not a family event, but an ANC and SACP event, there was no head of the family was involved there. They are there doing their own thing through my father's legacy while we are suffering as a family."