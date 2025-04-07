Chris Hani's widow slams justice system as SACP and Lesufi call for assassination inquest

THE SACP and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi have once again called for the government to help establish an inquest into the death of former SACP leader, Chris Hani, who died on the eve of democracy on April 10, 1993. Ahead of Hani's 32-year commemorative event set for Cofivamba in the Eastern Cape later this week where his legacy will be celebrated this year, the Struggle hero's widow, Limpho Hani and members of the SACP led a wreath-laying ceremony at the South Park Cemetery in Boksburg on Monday.

During her address to the media, Limpho Hani once again slammed the country’s justice system for having granted an "unremorseful", Janusz Walus parole last year. Last December, the South African government confirmed through minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni that Walus, convicted for the 1993 assassination of the former SACP Secretary-General, would be deported to Poland following the completion of his parole. Limpho Hani's outcry comes hot on the heels of a recent interview with a South African news channel, where Walus indicated that if he were to be given another opportunity to kill Hani, he would do it again.

"Judge Zondo made Walus a victim. Those judges allowed him to become a victim. Those judges had already made up their minds to release him. They had no interest in applying the law to ensure my side as a victim is protected. In this country if you do not have money, the justice system mistreats you. I have a very strong belief that in this country when you are a victim, you must forget about justice, " she said. Lesufi, who has been vocal about the Hani killing, has once again called for an inquest into Hani's killing saying the opening of an inquest was inevitable. "The opening of the inquest into Chris Hani's killing is inevitable. This inquest must happen, and it must happen in our lifetime. We have said before that we will not allow for Chris Hani to be killed again...no one must postpone it or allow somebody to threaten it. We will ensure that we provide the support needed to ensure that we know what happened to Chris Hani," Lesufi said.