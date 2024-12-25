Christmas Day births: Free State welcomes 24 new babies into the world

Mothers who welcomed their newborn bundle of joys on Christmas Day in the Free State province are beaming with joy and excitement, with the Department of Health reporting 24 births at public health facilities. According to the acting departmental spokesperson Elke de Witt, the first Christmas baby was born after midnight. The first births of the day were recorded at 12.01am and 8am in the morning.

De Witt said the province recorded 24 births at the public health facilities, which included both girls and boys. “Of the total babies born, nine were female and 15 male babies were born,” said De Witt. “These Christmas Day babies always have a very special place in our celebrations on the day.”

Palesa Khantsi, who hails from Bloemfontein, was on cloud nine as she was the first woman to deliver a baby boy named Thandolwethu Kosana, at 12.15am at the National District Hospital. He weighed 2.64kg and was the first bundle of joy born on Christmas Day. The second baby born on Christmas in the province was a girl born to Thembisile Ndaba from Senekal, who weighed 1.89kg.

Ndaba gave birth at the Dihlabeng Regional Hospital in Bethlehem at 12.30am. Meanwhile, Mpho Seretsi from Welkom gave birth to her daughter at 12.33am weighing 2.67kg. She was the third baby born in the province. All the mothers and their babies are reported to be doing well.

“The premier, MEC for Health, and other members of the executive council will visit mothers at several maternity wards during the day to personally congratulate the proud mothers, hand over a baby care package to mothers and meet with staff,” De Witt said. The number of newborn babies across the province is likely to increase as the day goes on. In Gauteng, at the Tembisa Hospital, reports indicate that 12 newborn babies were born, with six boys and six girls delivered.