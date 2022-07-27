City of Cape Town trainee traffic officer job advert is fake

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has warned residents not to fall victim to a fake job advertisement circulating on social media. The advert claims the City of Cape Town is seeking applications for trainee traffic officers.

According to the Corporate Services Directorate, this is an old advert issued by the City in 2016 and the closing date for the application was May 24, 2016. The advert is therefore no longer valid. According to the mayoral committee member for corporate services, Alderman Theresa Uys, unsuspecting job hunters were responding to the advert. The fake job advertisement circulating on social media. “While the advert carries City of Cape Town details like the logo and correct website details, it is an old advert.

“It does not even have a closing date for applications. We understand the current job climate is extremely tough and we want to urge prospective applicants and recipients to carefully verify the authenticity of any advertisement before responding. “It is very important to note that the City will never ask any person to pay to apply for a job or any other opportunity with the City,” Uys said. “Any such demand should immediately alert a prospective job seeker that the advertisement is fake.”

She said job seekers interested in working for the City of Cape Town were encouraged to check out the vacancies and employment opportunities on the City’s website. “I further want to appeal to those who are circulating the message to please stop doing so as it creates false hope and expectations to those who are in desperate need of employment,” Uys said. [email protected]

