City of Cape Town urges child vaccination amid diphtheria outbreak

As the school term commences in less than a week, the City of Cape Town has encouraged parents to vaccinate children as the number of diphtheria cases increased. The Western Cape Health and Wellness reported that as of January 6, there were 33 confirmed people with the bacterial infection.

These cases were mostly in the Cape Metro and the West Coast. In December, an elderly woman died after catching diphtheria in Riemvasmaak informal settlement. Health and Wellness spokesperson, Byron La Hoe, said: “As of 6 January 2025, a total of 33 confirmed cases have been reported in the province since January 2024, of which 24 have been in adults over 20 years of age.

“This includes the 12 cases that have been reported since November 2024. The department can confirm that these cases have only been reported in the Cape Metro and West Coast districts. “For every case, a public health response has been initiated. Public health response includes the swabbing of close contacts, isolation of at-risk contacts, provision of prophylaxis and vaccination of contacts.” Meanwhile, Councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayco member for Community Services and Health, said the city has ramped up vaccinations.

“The recent diphtheria outbreak underscores the importance of timely vaccinations. City Health appeals to parents to make sure their child’s vaccinations are on their ‘to-do’ list before schools and educare centres reopen. “With a 90% vaccination rate for children under one year, City Health has surpassed the national target of 85%. However, the recent concern about the rise in diphtheria cases has once again highlighted the need to ensure that every child is fully vaccinated. “City Health is therefore urging all parents and caregivers to prioritise childhood immunisations, to protect against preventable diseases and curb the risk of outbreaks. In recent days, staff have also conducted a number of outreaches to ramp up vaccination rates.”

She was pleased that they are achieving their immunisation targets. “It is critical that we maintain and even improve on our coverage, to better protect vulnerable groups in our communities. The recent increase in diphtheria cases is a serious concern. Diphtheria is a preventable but life-threatening disease, making it critical to ensure that every child is vaccinated to safeguard their health and the well-being of our communities. “Soon, children will be back at school and crèche, where they’ll come into contact with other children.

“We have a duty to ensure that each and every child is protected, by keeping up to date with their vaccination schedule. If your child has missed any vaccinations, I urge you to visit your nearest City Health clinic without delay,” said Van der Ross. “Vaccines are one of the most effective ways to prevent diseases such as diphtheria, measles, and polio. They protect individuals and contribute to community immunity, reducing the overall spread of these illnesses.” Van der Ross added if parents noticed any missed doses in their child’s booklet, they should visit the nearest City Health clinic for catch-up vaccinations.