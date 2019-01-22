City of Joburg honours Bank of Lisbon firefighters
The City of Johannesburg on Monday honoured EMS firefighters, including the three members who died while trying to put out the fire.3h ago | Gauteng
Three companies - Redefine Development in Wilgeheuwel, and Ormonde and Tetelestai in Willowbrook - were caught stealing electricity and water22 January 2019 | Gauteng
Billing woes continue for some Joburg residents despite the council’s promise that such problems would be a thing of the past.20 January 2019 | Gauteng
Preparations to demolish the Bank of Lisbon building, which was engulfed in flames leading to the deaths of three firemen, are underway.17 January 2019 | Gauteng
The City of Johannesburg has come to the defence of its former acting group CFO Charity Wurayayi, saying her integrity and commitment is beyond reproach.13 January 2019 | Politics
Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba seeks National Treasury's intervention in the R180 million housing funding dispute with the Gauteng province.10 January 2019 | Politics
The City of Joburg announced that Manenzhe Manenzhe has been appointed as the new group chief financial officer.9 January 2019 | Politics
Three fatalities and more than 100 incidents of assault reported as people see in new year2 January 2019 | The Star
The City of Joburg health department was forced to destroy vaccines damaged after the theft of electrical cables disrupted fridges at Westbury clinic.31 December 2018 | Health & Welfare
Four foreign nationals have been arrested for submitting fraudulent documents during the City of Johannesburg’s security personnel insourcing project.29 December 2018 | Gauteng
Cogta Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has told SA's 257 municipalities not to pay for more than two bodyguards for mayors and speakers of their councils.24 December 2018 | The Star
Operation launched to ensure safety of revellers at Christmas and New Year's displays across city24 December 2018 | The Star
City of Joburg MMC for Community Development said at the weekend that swimming pools would be closed on public holidays.23 December 2018 | Gauteng
The City of Joburg said that its waste management company Pikitup, which has seen an exodus of managers, will collect garbage over the festive period.20 December 2018 | Gauteng
The Joburg metro police have waged a war against counterfeit goods.20 December 2018 | The Star
A handover ceremony of housing units was held at the City of Johannesburg’s integrated development in Fleurhof.19 December 2018 | Gauteng