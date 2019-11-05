Fans welcome the Springboks as they arrive home after a successful campaign at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. What should have been a joyous occasion soon turned sour when a fight broke out between the media and OR Tambo International Airport security. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - What should have been a joyous occasion soon turned sour when a fight broke out between the media and OR Tambo International Airport security, who denied some reporters and photographers access to key areas. After the arrival of the first group of players, most of the media was forbidden from entering the press room and the reason given was that it was too full.

As the media tried to gain entrance to the media room, more and more barricades were inserted, close to the entrance where the players were supposed to pass and settle at the hotel.

A journalist who declined to be named said he was trying to take a picture and was pushed and shoved around by the security.

"The security wanted to hit me and I didn't want to beat him up, I just wanted him to understand that I was doing my job," he said.