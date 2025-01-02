Close to 1500 babies born were born on New Year's Day, majority in Gauteng

The National Department of Health said a total of 1,448 babies were born in South Africa on New Year's Day, January 1, 2025. This was a decrease from the previous year of 1,703 babies born in 2024.

The majority of these babies were born in Gauteng followed by Eastern Cape and Limpopo. The department said teenage pregnancy also decreased by more than 50 percent. In 2024, 190 teenagers gave birth on New Year's Day in comparison to 80 teenagers this year.

However, health spokesperson Foster Mohale said the Department urged all sectors of society, especially families to join hands with the government as well as other non-governmental organizations to address the scourge of teenage pregnancy. "Teenage pregnancy often leads to irregular school attendance, poor performance and ultimately school dropout, especially for mothers who lack family support structures to take care of the babies when the mothers go to school." The Department of Health said working together with sister Departments of Social Development and Basic Education will continue to support all mothers through existing programmes to ensure their babies survive and thrive."

Number of babies born by province: - Gauteng: 387 - Eastern Cape:219

- Limpopo: 191 - KZN :185 - Mpumalanga: 154

- Western Cape: 101 - North West: 89 - Free State: 85