CoGTA ministry’s eye-watering R10 million travel bill sparks outrage

The Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) has come under fire after racking up a staggering R10 million travel bill in just five months. The ministry, led by Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, has been accused of extravagant spending on international and domestic travel, with some trips costing taxpayers millions of rand.

According to a reply to a parliamentary question, Minister Hlabisa’s international and domestic travel since assuming office totals R3,462,238.03, while Deputy Minister Burns-Ncamashe’s international travel totals R3,959,611.60. Deputy Minister Dickson Masemola’s international and domestic travel totals R2,620,586.26. The sheer scale of the travel bill has raised eyebrows, with many questioning the necessity of such expensive trips.

Cogta spokesperson, Legadima Leso, could not be reached for comment, nor did he respond to questions by Thursday afternoon. ActionSA, the opposition party that exposed the travel bill, has accused the ministry of prioritising luxury travel over the needs of ordinary South Africans. “It’s appalling that Minister Hlabisa and his deputies are jet-setting across the globe while our municipalities are struggling to make ends meet,” said Alan Beesley, ActionSA’s Member of Parliament.

“This kind of extravagance is symptomatic of a broader failure by the ANC to prioritise fiscal discipline in governance.” The travel bill is not an isolated incident. Last month, ActionSA revealed that the Ministry of Minerals and Petroleum Resources spent R1.92 million on luxury international flights, and accommodation since September 2024. The combined travel bill of the two ministries comes to a staggering R11,964,756 in less than a year.

ActionSA has called for stricter regulations on travel expenses for government officials, including mandatory disclosure of travel class and justification for costs exceeding predetermined thresholds. Beesley challenged Hlabisa’s office, saying the costs were unjustified. “As millions of South Africans are unemployed and essential services remain underfunded, every cent of public money must be spent prudently,” said Beesley.