Combined R109m PowerBall and Lotto jackpots up for grabs this week

Durban - PowerBall and Lotto jackpots are estimated at a combined R109 million this week.
Ithuba said starting on Tuesday, the PowerBall jackpot is estimated at R10m and PowerBall Plus is estimated at R30m.
PowerBall’s most recent jackpot winner was a Capitec player who won more than R8m in the PowerBall jackpot draw of April 18.
And if you don’t win tonight, Ithuba said the Lotto jackpot was estimated at R40m, Lotto Plus 1 at R17m and Lotto Plus 2 at R12m.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “At Ithuba, we want you to become the next multimillionaire. Therefore, we encourage all our players to be in it to win it. We want you to be just as excited about this week’s total estimated jackpots as we are.”
Last week, an Alberton man who bagged more than R33m in the PowerBall jackpot said he doesn’t plan on quitting work.
Instead, the man, who is in his fifties, plans on building a legacy for his family.
He purchased his winning tickets from Spar in Alberton.
And the biggest PowerBall jackpot winner for this year was an unemployed Johannesburg woman.
She told Ithuba she was an occasional player of the lottery games, adding that when she and her husband picked their numbers for the March 17 draw, their lives would soon change for ever.
