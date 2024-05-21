Comedian Leon Schuster celebrates turning 73 and slams death rumours

Comedian Leon Schuster who turned 73 on Tuesday, has expressed gratitude over the outpouring of messages and calls regarding his ailing health. Schuster, known for his pranks, underwent his first surgery in August 2023 after falling from a van and injuring himself while filming ‘Mr Bones 3’.

After the surgery, the veteran entertainer went through extensive physiotherapy to learn to walk again. In an interview with YOU, Schuster said his recovery went through a major set-back after he fell again. He told the publication that the second fall happened after he woke up confused and didn’t know where he was.

“I got up, wet my pants, stepped in the urine and fell on my back. Then I felt tremendous pain. I felt as if they could cut off my back and give the bones to the dogs. I just lay there and screamed. “I’m not in a good place, but I’m in a grateful place. And that’s why I try to lie here in a straight position and keep my spirits up with a bit of light-heartedness,” he was quoted saying. Following the news about his ailing health, Schuster went on Facebook addressed rumours which suggested that he was dead.

“I hear I'm dead again. What crazy head posts stuff like this? I will kick him there where he will never be able to have children again. It's not nice when your people call you and say 'I'm so happy to hear your voice’,” he wrote. The comedian further thanked those who were genuinely concerned and showed him love. “Your love is etched on the table of my heart,” he said.