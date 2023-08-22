Coming up: Huge classic car auction featuring a century of motoring

Car collectors, enthusiasts and content creators from far and wide have the opportunity of a lifetime in September, as Creative Rides puts over a century of automotive engineering art works under the hammer at Montecasino in Gauteng. Among 200 of some of the world’s most rare cars, including a 1964 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 Series 1, a 1963 Corvette C2 Split Window coupe and a BMW E46 M3 CSL with 26,682km on the clock, will be on show and auction on September 23 and 24.

The E46 M3 CSL that will be available for auction in September at Montecasino. Picture: Supplied “Chances are if you have a dream car, it’ll be on show and on auction at Montecasino’s Outdoor Event Area next month,” Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick said. “The late addition of two collections bumped up what was to be a one-day sale to an entire weekend of steel eye candy showcasing Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, BMW, Mercedes, Alfa, Jaguar, Jeep, VW, Nissan, Chevrolet, Ford, Pontiac, Cadillac and Rolls Royce, among others,” he said. You cannot have a car auction in South Africa and not include the most notorious vehicle to ever be manufactured in the country, loved by both law-abiding motorists and criminals alike - the BMW E30 325iS.

A car that Derrick described as “the automotive equivalent of discovering the Cullinan Diamond”. 1991 BMW 325is Evo2, a numbers-matching Gusheshe. Picture: Supplied “Given the limited production, the fact that they’re 40-plus years old and how many were crashed, trashed and rebuilt, there shouldn’t be a numbers-matching Gusheshe left on the road – but there is, and Creative Rides has it.” A 1991 325iS Evo2 is one of four going under the hammer, but it is the only one with the numbers-matching, where the numbers on the engine, transmission and chassis match.

500 Gusheshe’s were built specifically for the South African domestic market. A South African car retail company also has a 1991 325iS listed for R1.5 million. Meanwhile, Creative Rides managing director, Shane Kirby said the Series 1 E-Type Jaguar for auction is widely considered to be the most valuable of the E-Types.

1964 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 Series. Picture: Supplied “When the Series 1 launched at the Geneva Motor Show in 1961, Enzo Ferrari called it the most beautiful car he’d ever seen, and for more than 60 years collectors around the world have agreed with him,” Kirby said. The specific model on auction in September is valued at around R6.5 million, according to Hagerty’s valuation aggregator. One of the most exhilarating driver-focused cars of the modern age is also up for auction, a 2007 Porsche GT3 RS 997 with 50,000km on the clock and its 3.6 litre flat capable of churning out north of 300 kW of power.